Dow to slide | Target reports strong holiday sales | Trump to visit US-Mexico border

China's Commerce Ministry said today the just-concluded round of trade talks with the United States were extensive and both parties established a foundation for the resolution of each others' concerns. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump will visit Texas today in an effort to promote his border wall and convince Americans that they should spend billions more on border security. Trump also granted an interview to Fox News to air later. (USA Today)



* Trump edges toward declaring a national emergency over wall (WSJ)

* Trump calls meeting with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi a 'total waste of time' after he storms out (CNBC)

The current shutdown is the second-longest in government funding in the last 43 years. It will become the longest if the government doesn't reopen by Saturday. There have been 21 gaps in government funding since 1976. (NY Times)

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will brief the House today about his department's plan to terminate sanctions on three companies linked to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian billionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. (CNBC)

CNBC has learned Democrat Tom Steyer, a billionaire who has been pushing Congress to impeach President Trump, will not run for president in the 2020 campaign. He was one of the top donors during the 2018 midterm elections.

Top cancer surgeons told CNBC they expect Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to be back on the bench in less than six weeks, with more than enough time to return for the court's February sitting.

CNBC has learned Sears Chairman Eddie Lampert submitted a revised bid of roughly $5 billion in a last-ditch attempt to save the retailer from liquidation. As with the previous bid, it will aim to keep roughly 50,000 jobs.

Jeffrey Vinik, a former manager of Fidelity's Magellan fund who went out on his own in the 1990s, has decided to jump back into the hedge fund business. "The fire in my belly still burns," said Vinik in a statement today. (CNBC)

J.P. Morgan (JPM) CEO Jamie Dimon hosted a private dinner for pharmaceutical executives ahead of the bank's health-care conference in San Francisco. There was one company not in attendance that received a lot of attention: Amazon. (CNBC)

Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing. The couple last year launched a charitable fund together, dubbed the Day One Fund. Their statement suggests they will continue to work together on that effort. (CNBC)



* How the Bezos divorce could impact Amazon shareholders (CNBC)

Tesla (TSLA) will stop selling the lowest-priced versions of its Model S sedans and Model X SUVs from Monday, the automaker's CEO Elon Musk wrote in a tweet. (CNBC)