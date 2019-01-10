Not many can say that they've single-handedly sailed around the world. One individual who can however, is Ellen MacArthur, who managed to do it before turning 30 — twice.

For the record breaking sailor-turned-advocate for the circular economy, MacArthur's love for the sport dates back to when she was just four years of age, when she first got the opportunity to go sailing.

"I'll never forget that feeling as a kid of setting foot on a boat for the first time. To see this little world — and it was a small boat — but it had little bunks, a little cabin, a kitchen."

"It kind of struck me that this boat had everything we needed to take us anywhere in the world. And as a child, that opened up everything," MacArthur told CNBC's Tania Bryer, explaining how it felt like the "greatest sense of freedom."