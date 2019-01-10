A Tesla feature that gets your car to follow you around like a pet and auto-park is undergoing regulatory approval and will "probably" be available for some customers soon, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter on Thursday.

"Going through final validation & regulatory approval," Musk said of Summon+, a planned upgrade to Tesla's Summon auto-parking feature. "Probably releases to early access program owners in a few weeks. It's trippy!"

However, the auto executive added the caveat that the firm might not be able to roll out Summon+ in all of the markets it operates in, saying it was "getting some regulatory pushback." He didn't elaborate on those regulatory hurdles.

Musk said back in November that cars operating with Summon+ will be able to "drive to your phone location & follow you like a pet," and that users will be able to control their car remotely "like a big RC car."