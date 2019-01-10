Tech

Tesla feature that gets car to follow you like a pet will 'probably' be available soon, Musk says

  • A planned upgrade to Tesla's Summon auto-parking feature "probably releases to early access program owners in a few weeks," Musk said.
  • He added the firm was "getting some regulatory pushback" that meant it would not be able to roll the technology out in all regions.
  • Musk has said that Tesla vehicles operating with the feature will be able to "drive to your phone location & follow you like a pet."
A Tesla feature that gets your car to follow you around like a pet and auto-park is undergoing regulatory approval and will "probably" be available for some customers soon, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter on Thursday.

"Going through final validation & regulatory approval," Musk said of Summon+, a planned upgrade to Tesla's Summon auto-parking feature. "Probably releases to early access program owners in a few weeks. It's trippy!"

However, the auto executive added the caveat that the firm might not be able to roll out Summon+ in all of the markets it operates in, saying it was "getting some regulatory pushback." He didn't elaborate on those regulatory hurdles.

Musk said back in November that cars operating with Summon+ will be able to "drive to your phone location & follow you like a pet," and that users will be able to control their car remotely "like a big RC car."

He said at the time that the upgrade would be compatible with all Tesla cars made in the past two years.

The technology is part of Tesla's Autopilot self-driving system. It currently lets Model S and Model X drivers park their car in tight spots and get it to move short distances remotely using the Tesla app.

Tesla's CEO recently broke ground on a new factory the firm is opening in Shanghai, and met with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang to discuss the plans.

Li told Musk at their meeting that he hoped the firm could become an "in-depth participant of China's opening and a promoter of the stability of China-U.S. relations."

