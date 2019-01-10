European stocks set to open lower amid trade and Fed concerns

European shares are poised to open lower on Thursday as investors focus on trade war developments and monetary policy in the U.S.

The FTSE 100 is seen lower by 17 points at 6,889; the DAX 30 is expected to open down by 51 points at 10,842; and the CAC 40 is set to start lower by 25 points at 4,788; according to IG.

In Asia, markets were mixed on the back of lower-than-expected Chinese inflation numbers. At the same time, traders believe there is some positive momentum in the relationship between the U.S. and China over trade. Both countries concluded Wednesday a third day of trade talks in Beijing.

However, investors will also be keeping a close watch on the Federal Reserve's rate hiking path. The central bank published minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday and these showed that policymakers believe there is a "relatively limited amount" of rate hikes coming.

In Europe, investors keep monitoring the Brexit process ahead of next week's critical vote. The U.K. Parliament agreed Wednesday that the government must come up with a plan-B within three days if the Withdrawal Agreement is not approved on Tuesday.

In the corporate world, four former top executives of Danske Bank were sued on Wednesday by a U.S. shareholder, who accused the bank of defrauding investors, Reuters reported.

Sodexo, Tesco, Marks and Spencer and Debenhams are due to report their Christmas trading updates on Thursday. Meanwhile, Volkswagen is set to report its 2018 brand sales.

In terms of data, the European Central Bank will be releasing its latest meeting accounts at 12.30 p.m. GMT.