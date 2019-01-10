VISIT CNBC.COM

What it's really like to get a $150,000 book advance, according to 'Bad With Money' author Gaby Dunn

Gaby Dunn, an author, actress and podcaster in Los Angeles, earned around $100,000 last year. The majority of that came from the $150,000 advance she received for her second book, "Bad with Money: The Imperfect Art of Getting Your Financial Sh*t Together."

But although signing a six-figure book deal seems lucrative and exciting, the payment process is complicated, and authors don't end up pocketing nearly as much as you might think.

Here's what it's really like to earn a hefty book advance.

Splitting the proceeds

When she sold her first book, which she co-wrote with Allison Raskin, for another six-figure deal, Dunn was stunned by the amount she and Raskin were offered.

"The advance was a number that was unfathomable to me," she tells CNBC Make It. "I called my bank to be, like, 'Can my account hold this? Like, is that allowed?'"

But after splitting the total with Raskin and paying out a percentage to everyone who helped sell the book, Dunn estimates that she only took home around $30,000 before taxes. She pays taxes quarterly and, because she's not employed by a company that automatically withholds them for her, it's up to Dunn to put away enough to cover the amount she owes.

For "Bad With Money," Dunn earned a $150,000 advance and estimates that she spent around $50,000 of that to pay her manager and other members of her team. The amount that's left is then delivered in a series of installments.

She received a portion when she signed the deal, another when she turned the draft in, and a third when the book was published on January 1, 2018. She'll also receive another installment down the line.

"It sounds like a lot of money, but it's split up over, like, three years," she says.

Dunn also learned that a successful book can lead to a second deal, but that doesn't necessarily come with a higher paycheck. Although she and Raskin are writing a sequel to their co-authored book, "I Hate Everyone But You," they only earned a $75,000 advance this time around, which was divvied up between them and their team.

"Our first book got on The New York Times best-seller list, so you would think that our advance after that would be more," Dunn says. "But even though a book gets on the bestseller list, it doesn't mean it recoups its money."

Although Dunn says it's typical to earn a lower advance for a sequel, she says that "it was interesting because in my mind it was such a success."

Coping with an irregular income

Because she gets paid sporadically for her books, and because freelance work is unpredictable, Dunn's income can be irregular. That makes it difficult to budget and plan ahead.

"When I worked at a full-time job, you would get paid every week, but now it could be six months before anything goes into my income," she says.

And although Dunn is financially stable now, that wasn't always the case. "When I was in my 20s, I made almost no money. I was freelancing or I would take these really low-paying jobs, or I didn't have jobs," she says. "I realized it was a thing that no one was talking about and everyone just sort of pretended to be on the same level. And so I was embarrassed. I was ashamed.

"I would go through phases where I would have some money and then I would immediately spend it to make up for debts I had gotten into in the past."

Because she worked in entertainment, people often assumed that Dunn earned a lot. The reality of her financial situation made her feel isolated and alone. That eventually prompted her to start her podcast and begin talking openly about finances.

"I've just eliminated shame," she says. "It's a waste of time to be embarrassed. If I go into the bank and I just pussyfoot around about what's wrong, I'm not going to get the help that I need."

What the experts say

CNBC Make It turned to Pamela Capalad, a certified financial planner and founder of Brunch & Budget, for insight on how Dunn can smooth out her irregular income. Here are her top tips for Dunn, as well as for any other freelancers, gig economy workers and authors who don't get paid on a set schedule.

Separate out business expenses

Because Dunn is self-employed, Capalad says that it could be smart for her to set up boundaries between her business expenses and her personal ones. "A separate business account for all of her business income to come into would be super helpful, because she could use that account to pay for business expenses and not have everything commingled," she says.

An independent business account would also allow her to "basically pay herself." Because Dunn's income is so scattered, putting it all into one place and transferring herself a set "salary" each month could help her smooth out her income gaps.

Additionally, Capalad explains, if Dunn's income climbs above $100,000 a year, she could consider setting up an S corporation, which would allow her to officially put herself on payroll and tap into certain tax benefits.

Pamela Capalad, certified financial planner and founder of Brunch & Budget
Cash flow projections make budgeting easier

"It sounds like I make a lot of money, right?" Dunn says. "But it's all spread out." When she earns a book advance, for instance, a large chunk of the money goes to her manager, her agent and taxes. It's hard for Dunn to feel like she has a handle on everything.

To make it easier to budget on her unpredictable income, Capalad recommends that Dunn do a 12-month cash flow projection in which she estimates what she'll earn at different points in the next year from sources such as book sales, podcast revenue and brand partnerships. From there, she can work backward to create a tentative budget.

"We're trained to think month-to-month because we're all employees," Capalad says. "But the reality is that, for a freelancer, that's not the case, so for you to understand what your next 12 months look like will help you be able to budget on a monthly basis on the personal side."

