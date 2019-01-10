When she sold her first book, which she co-wrote with Allison Raskin, for another six-figure deal, Dunn was stunned by the amount she and Raskin were offered.

"The advance was a number that was unfathomable to me," she tells CNBC Make It. "I called my bank to be, like, 'Can my account hold this? Like, is that allowed?'"

But after splitting the total with Raskin and paying out a percentage to everyone who helped sell the book, Dunn estimates that she only took home around $30,000 before taxes. She pays taxes quarterly and, because she's not employed by a company that automatically withholds them for her, it's up to Dunn to put away enough to cover the amount she owes.

For "Bad With Money," Dunn earned a $150,000 advance and estimates that she spent around $50,000 of that to pay her manager and other members of her team. The amount that's left is then delivered in a series of installments.

She received a portion when she signed the deal, another when she turned the draft in, and a third when the book was published on January 1, 2018. She'll also receive another installment down the line.

"It sounds like a lot of money, but it's split up over, like, three years," she says.