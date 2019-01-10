Pepsi has a new ad slogan. And it's already dividing opinion

Pepsi's new global tag line is managing to divide the industry experts.

"For the Love of It" will replace "Live For Now" in 100 countries (not including the U.S.).

The soda brand launched a series of videos this week focusing on the drink's bubbles, taste and refreshment and is working with Now United, a pop group put together by music veteran Simon Fuller, on a new jingle.

Pepsi says the tie-up and new tagline reflect a celebration of the product, an "iconic brand rooted in entertainment with a refreshing and delicious beverage people around the world love," according to Roberto Rios, senior vice president, Marketing, Global Beverage Group at PepsiCo, in a statement emailed to CNBC.

But agencies that CNBC reached out to weren't totally convinced about the new line.

For Sophie Lewis, chief strategy officer at WPP-owned agency VMLY&R, it is a little too reminiscent of "I'm Lovin' It," the line used by McDonald's since 2003 when Justin Timberlake was paid a reported $6 million to sing it in a commercial.

But, she added, it will help to distance Pepsi from its 2017 ad starring Kendall Jenner that was pulled after a huge backlash. That ad used "Live For Now."

"(Fuller's) 14-strong team of global Gen Z-ers have sold their souls to Pepsi — or, rather, purely 'For the Love of It' they will be making sweet, Pepsi-flavored music and film," she said in an email to CNBC Thursday.