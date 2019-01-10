Trump cancels Davos trip amid ongoing U.S. government shutdown

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday canceled his planned trip later this month to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, amid the ongoing partial shutdown of the U.S. government.

"Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum," Trump tweeted. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by David Alexander)