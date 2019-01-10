UPDATE 1-Trump will cancel planned Davos trip if shutdown continues

(Adds background)

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said he is still scheduled to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland later this month but that he will not go if the partial shutdown of the federal government continues.

China's Vice President Wang Qishan is also expected to attend, but it is not clear if there are any arrangements for a meeting between him and Trump during the annual gathering. China and the United States have taken a 90-day pause in implementing tariffs to hammer out a trade deal.

The Swiss meeting could also provide Trump with opportunities to discuss better terms of trade with the European Union, Japan, Canada and Mexico.