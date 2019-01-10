That can mean paring back on areas of your budget where you've been lax. It can also mean lightening up on bad habits that add up over time.

And to accomplish this, you will need to take a hard look at how you manage your money and where you're making mistakes along the way.

"We are basically creatures of habit. A lot of what we do is because we've done it before," said Dan Ariely, chief behavioral economist at Qapital, a provider of a personal finance app, and professor of behavioral economics at Duke University.

"But a new year is a really good opportunity for new beginnings," Ariely said. "It's a time to examine our past behaviors and see which of them gives us happiness, which ones we should change and create a system that will help with that."