The Definitive Guide to Buying Your First Home

The top 10 US cities where you could buy a home for under $100,000

There are many large homes in the Indian Village section of Detroit that are far more affordable than they would be in the major hot spots of the United States. The Detroit housing market faces changes as it tries to recover. Though there's still thousands of abandoned homes and businesses, there's been a rise in the sale of higher-end homes. There's also been a bit of a resurgence in the Downtown area. 
Micahel S. Williamson | The Washington Post | Getty Images
Buying a home isn't usually cheap. In San Francisco, the median home costs more than $1.3 million. In New York City, it goes for nearly $700,000. Even the national median is just over $222,000.

In certain areas, though, it's easier to find housing that's more affordable.

Financial website 24/7 Wall Street, using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and Realtor.com, "reviewed the median home value in all census-designated places, cities and towns, with at least 100,000 residents," to find the places with the most single-family homes valued under $100,000.

Based on the data, here are the top 10 U.S. cities with the most homes under $100,000, as well as their median home values, home sizes, household incomes and five-year population change.

Detroit, Michigan

Median home value: $42,800
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 85 percent
Median home size: 5.6 rooms
Median household income: $27,838
Five-year population change: -5.8 percent

Dayton, Ohio

Median home value: $66,500
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 78 percent
Median home size: 5.3 rooms
Median household income: $30,128
Five-year population change: -1.2 percent

Cleveland, Ohio

Median home value: $67,600
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 76.5 percent
Median home size: 5.2 rooms
Median household income: $27,854
Five-year population change: -2.3 percent

Lansing, Michigan

Median home value: $77,100
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 71.1 percent
Median home size: 5.2 rooms
Median household income: $38,642
Five-year population change: 0.6 percent

Buffalo, New York

Median home value: $77,800
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 61.6 percent
Median home size: 5.6 rooms
Median household income: $34,268
Five-year population change: -0.9 percent

Toledo, Ohio

Median home value: $78,600
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 66.5 percent
Median home size: 5.5 rooms
Median household income: $35,808
Five-year population change: -2.8 percent

Rochester, New York

Median home value: $79,400
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 66.2 percent
Median home size: 5.2 rooms
Median household income: $32,347
Five-year population change: -0.7 percent

Akron, Ohio

Median home value: $80,100
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 67.9 percent
Median home size: 5.5 rooms
Median household income: $36,223
Five-year population change: -0.9 percent

South Bend, Indiana

Median home value: $81,100
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 64.2 percent
Median home size: 5.6 rooms
Median household income: $37,441
Five-year population change: 0.6 percent

Brownsville, Texas

Median home value: $85,900
Share of homes worth less than $100,000: 60.3 percent
Median home size: 5 rooms
Median household income: $35,636
Five-year population change: 3.9 percent

Many homes on this list are located in areas that "have had slower-than-typical population growth in recent years," the report says. Cleveland, Detroit and Buffalo, for example, "have had declining populations for decades." That reduced demand could explain why home values in these areas are lower.

On a national scale, after all, housing is getting more expensive: U.S. home values have gone up nearly 8 percent over the past year, according to Zillow, and are predicted to rise over 6 percent within the next year.

So if you do find a home for sale that seems like a steal, approach with caution.

"Bargains definitely exist, but buyers should go in with their eyes open," says Realtor.com chief economist Danielle Hale. In some areas, she explains, "$100,000 can buy a pretty decent home that maybe needs a little bit of updating." In other places, however, "it might be a home that needs an awful lot of work and might be in not-yet-up-and-coming neighborhoods."

If you're looking to buy a home, take these steps to be sure you're ready to transition from renting. And check out these budgeting hacks and other ways to save more money.

