Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell address the Economic Club of New York

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell addresses the Economic Club of New York in a panel talk Thursday afternoon. The central bank chief is likely to discuss the path of monetary policy as well as the state of the economy.

The Fed hiked its benchmark interest rate four times in 2018 and has indicated two more increases are coming this year. However, markets doubt the Fed will follow through on those plans, and recent statements from Powell, as well as the minutes from the December meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, indicate some hesitation.

