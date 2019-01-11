5 money mistakes that keep you from getting rich

Where the ultra-rich invest during a volatile market 7:30 AM ET Sun, 18 Nov 2018 | 03:13

Corley, who has written a number of books, including "Rich Habits," likened the wealthy to trees, which tend to grow slowly.

"Every day, they do certain things that help them to change into the individuals they need to become in order for success to visit them," he told CNBC. "This change is not noticeable from day to day, month to month or even year to year. But after many years, the change is obvious."

Daily habits could include increasing your knowledge by going to school, attending seminars and picking the brains of mentors. You can also develop and perfect your skills by practicing them, as well as cultivating relationships with successful people.

Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, also known as America's billionaire next door, has said the best thing people can do is develop their own talents. "The greatest asset to own is your own abilities," he has told CNBC.

And, while we all make mistakes — there are a few that the super-rich generally don't make.

Errors cost money, and while wealthy may have a lot of that — they certainly don't want to lose it.

Here are five money mistakes that may be keeping you from getting rich.