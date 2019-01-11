Cramer's lightning round: The defense stocks are no longer growth plays   

Lockheed Martin Corp.: "That's not a growth stock. That is not a growth stock, not with Democrats taking over control of the House. I am not going to steer you toward Lockheed Martin. If you want growth, I suggest you do not look at the defense stocks."

J.M. Smucker Co.: "They keep missing the quarter, missing the quarter, missing the quarter. That's not good enough. The 3 percent yield doesn't protect you from downside. If you want to be in that group, may I suggest McCormick, the spice company that's got the earnings momentum you need?"

Energy Transfer LP: "This one's too hard for me. I don't like the balance sheet. I'm not going to recommend the stock, nor am I going to recommend the group because it is too darn hard. My oil stock of choice for [my] charitable trust … is BP. That's a better deal."

Spotify Technology SA: "The stock is down very, very big and I'm unabashed. I think this is a long-term situation and I say buy, buy, buy!"

Wingstop Inc.: "I like the stock very much, but it hit a 52-week high today. I want Wingstop to pull back. It's too high."

Weight Watchers Intl. Inc.: "All the research I heard this morning indicated that the year started off weaker, and that's exactly the way they make all their money, so I have to say no to Weight Watchers."

Two Harbors Investment Corp.: "We don't know what Two Harbors really owns, so therefore we are reaching for yield. I will not let anyone reach for yield on this show. That's not what it's about. It's about safety."

Corning Inc.: "Too inconsistent. Too up-and-down. I do not want to be there."