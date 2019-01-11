Hungary's new 'slave law' risks first general strike since the fall of communism

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban is facing an unusually fierce wave of protests, after his nationalist administration pushed through harsh new labor measures that could require workers to put in up to 400 hours overtime a year.

The legislation, dubbed by critics as "slave law," has sparked intense disapproval from opposition groups, with non-stop protests taking place in the Hungarian capital as well as other cities for the past month.

Passed in December, the modification of the country's labor code could add two extra hours to an average work day. That's the equivalent of an extra working day per week.

It comes at a time when opposition groups are increasingly concerned about what they say is the authoritarian rule of a conservative government.