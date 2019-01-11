Stocks to fall | Chinese retailers cut iPhone prices | Shutdown enters Day 21

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning after the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all saw their fifth straight positive session. It was the first time for the Dow since October and the first for the S&P since September. (CNBC)

The U.S. premarket trading moves come as investors digest comments from Jerome Powell. Speaking at the Economic Club of Washington on Thursday, the Fed chairman said policymakers were prepared to wait before hiking rates again. (CNBC)

* Fed Chairman Powell says he is 'very worried' about growing amount of US debt (CNBC)

The British pound rose sharply this morning after U.K. Cabinet misters revealed that a delay to the official Brexit date looks increasingly likely. A newspaper said that key lawmakers believed a delay on the departure date was probable. (CNBC)



* A crunch Brexit vote is coming that could trigger even more political chaos (CNBC)

On the data front, investors are likely to closely monitor the latest CPI figures as well as core CPI data for December at around 8:30 a.m. ET. Separately, there are no earnings reports of note this morning or after the bell. (CNBC)