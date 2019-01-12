Cadillac debuts 3-row crossover XT6 to lure luxury buyers from rivals

Cadillac debuts its three-row XT6 sport utility vehicle at the Detroit auto show on Sunday, filling out a lineup of luxury SUVs that many industry analysts say is long overdue.

In recent years, the brand once known as the "Standard of the World" has taken heat for being slow to respond to the shift toward crossovers and SUVs. With the XT6, Cadillac now has crossovers in three different segments, plus the full-size Escalade SUV.

The XT6 is a crossover, which blends elements of cars with a traditional truck-based SUV. It comes with a 3.6 liter V6 engine and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Buyers will be able to choose between one design option that emphasizes luxury, and another that focuses on performance.

The car will offer customers a blend of spaciousness, safety and convenience features, said Cadillac President Steve Carlisle.

Cadillac had a big hit with the Escalade in the early 2000s, but GM's premier brand later turned away from SUVs to focus on sedans and performance cars — just as the public was moving in the opposite direction. Cadillac suffered as rivals beefed up their SUV lineups.

Now, the brand is playing catch-up.