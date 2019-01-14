Apple supplier Dialog Semiconductor reported early revenue results Monday that came in at the low end of the expected range.



The chipmaker reported unaudited revenue of $431 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, barely scraping into the company's projected range of $430 million to $470 million.

The shortfall stands as another indication of Apple's smartphone slowdown. Several Apple suppliers cut quarterly revenue guidance in November, citing reduced orders from a major client, presumed to be Apple. Earlier this month, Apple lowered its own revenue forecast citing weaker-than-expected sales.

Apple uses Dialog chips to extend battery life in nearly all of its iPhone models. The companies entered into a $600 million deal in October that granted Apple greater control over the technology.

Shares of Apple were trading roughly 1 percent lower ahead of the market open Monday, as the overall market fell.

WATCH: Apple's ecosystem is 'probably underappreciated' by naysayers: CEO Tim Cook