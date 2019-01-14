Former US national security advisor: Trump team deserves 'no more than a C+' on Middle East approach

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration deserves "no more than a C plus" for how it has addressed conflict in the Middle East, according to a former U.S. national security advisor.

James Jones — who served as NSA under former President Barack Obama and as supreme allied commander of NATO forces in Europe during George W. Bush's presidency — said Monday that it isn't clear exactly what the White House wants to do in the Middle East because of apparently "disparate" messages it has sent. However, Jones ultimately expressed optimism that the United States will stay committed to the region.

"I think generally — with regard to the main threats: with regard to Iran, with regard to ISIS, with regard to Russia — I would say, at this point, because there's some confusion, I would say, no more than a C plus," Jones told CNBC's "Capital Connection" when asked what grade he would give to the administration's handling of the various issues in the Middle East.

On one such issue — the planned U.S. troop withdrawal from Syria — Jones said the tensions that have arisen between Washington and Ankara should not be litigated in public, but rather by careful discussion between the two governments.

"You really have to have serious meetings at both capitals with the intent of fixing what right now is somewhat fractured," he said.

That comment came after Trump threatened in a Sunday evening Twitter post to "devastate" Turkey's economy if the NATO ally "hit" the Kurds.

As the U.S. prepares to withdraw from Syria, it's set to leave behind an increasingly fraught situation between its Kurdish partners on the ground and its ally in Ankara. Turkey has said it is planning an offensive against the Kurds, but Washington has said it requires guarantees of safety for the Kurdish fighters that helped it against Islamic State, the extremist group also known as ISIS.