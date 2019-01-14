Bove sees global rise of Chinese currency as threat to US prosperity

No one is likely to dispute the fact that China and its allies are working diligently to establish a multilateral world. In it China would control its own sphere from the eastern Pacific rim to the countries located along the historic "Silk Road." That trade route stretched from East Asia to West Africa.
In this regard, a great deal is being written about the Chinese military build-up in the Pacific; the theft of technology secrets; unfair trade policies; and discriminatory investment practices. Very little focus has been placed upon the creep of the yuan and the expansion of the Chinese banking system. Yet, this might be the greatest threat of all.
China and its allies have placed a great deal of emphasis on using the yuan as a dollar replacement in many parts of the world. In those areas where this shift has occurred countries fall out of the United States orbit. This impacts U.S. economic health and, at some point, will affect the ability of this country to grow trade internationally and to fund its debt with international resources.