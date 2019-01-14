Dow set to sink | US-China trade gap widens | Shutdown enters Day 24

Futures were lower this morning on weak China trade data and concerns about the global economy. The major averages fell for the first time in six sessions Friday, but the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq posted three consecutive weekly gains. Ahead of Monday trading on Wall Street, however, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were still in correction territory. (CNBC)



* European stocks fall; Pandora shares down 6% (CNBC)

* Asia Pacific markets fall as investors react to China's trade data (CNBC)

China's trade surplus with the United States — closely watched as a bitter trade dispute between the two countries continues — grew 17 percent from a year ago to hit $323.32 billion in 2018. According to Reuters, that's the highest on record dating back to 2006. (CNBC)

Citigroup (C) leads this morning's short list of corporate earnings reports, but banks J.P. Morgan Chase (JPM) and Wells Fargo (WFC) and several other companies are scheduled to report tomorrow. There are no reports of note due out after today's closing bell. (CNBC)

Shares of Gannett (GCI) were soaring about 20 percent in the premarket after hedged-fund backed newspaper chain MNG Enterprises announced this morning plans to buy the USA Today publisher for $12 per share. That's a 23 percent premium to Gannett's close on Friday. (Reuters)

Goldcorp (GC) shares were jumping about 13 percent in premarket trading after Newmont Mining (NEM) said this morning it would buy its smaller rival in a $10 billion deal. The buyout, which values Goldcorp about 18 percent higher than Friday's close, creates the world's biggest gold producer by output. (Reuters)