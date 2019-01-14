J.P. Morgan is the next big earnings report…Here's what major analysts think will happen

J.P. Morgan Chase is the next big company (and bank) to report earnings with results due Tuesday before the bell.

The shares rose on Monday after Citigroup reported earnings that were better than feared. Citi did say, however, that bond trading dropped 21 percent to $1.94 billion, a figure that could worry investors of the more trading-focused firms such as J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

CEO Jamie Dimon pointed out that last month that trading revenue would be "roughly equivalent to last year, with almost a month to go."