Fiat Chrysler plans to expand factory capacity to build new Jeep models

Fiat Chrysler plans to add more factory capacity over the next few years to support building two new Jeep models, including a return of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer, CEO Mike Manley told CNBC.

Manley would not say how many jobs Fiat Chrysler might add or give a time frame for when those new assembly lines would be up and running.

"Those plans will have to go in place in the near future," Manley said as the Detroit auto show kicks off in Detroit Monday.

