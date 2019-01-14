Jeff and MacKenzie Bezos didn't get a prenup—do you need one? Here's what experts say

"It's not just a little purchase and so I do think you need to have some assets to justify it."

A general rule of thumb is that "if you have a few hundred thousand dollars [in assets], you should at least consider a prenup," says Holeman. "But in my experience working with clients, the big cause for actually needing a prenup isn't necessarily on the dollar amount."

Rather, "it's when there are unequal amounts coming in from the marriage."

In other words, if one member of the couple has a much higher income or significantly more assets than the other, it's worth considering a prenup. "When one person has way more than the other, that's where it gets a little dicey," says Holeman.

If you're both bringing in roughly equal amounts to the marriage, a prenup is "less needed, because it's more of an equal playing field between both spouses," says Holeman. Though, of course, he adds, that doesn't mean you shouldn't discuss getting one.