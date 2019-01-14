Inside Qualcomm — why the chipmaker is at war with Apple and the FTC

Inside Qualcomm — why the chipmaker is at war with Apple and the FTC

Steve Mollenkopf, CEO of Qualcomm.
How Qualcomm became a chip giant and why its business model is being challenged by Apple and the FTC   

Qualcomm has been around since 1985 and pioneered vital components of the wireless technologies you use today. Fundamentally, the San Diego-based company invents and licenses technologies and designs semiconductor chips. Right now, Qualcomm is focused on things like 5G and artificial intelligence chips, but it has a has a massive amount of patents — over 130,000 if you include patent applications — and licensing them accounts for more than half of its operating income.

But alongside Qualcomm's history of innovation is a complex legal history and it's currently entangled in lawsuits with both the FTC and Apple.

Watch the video to see why Qualcomm's entire business model is being challenged.

