Dubai, Jan 14 (Reuters) - A cargo plane with nine people on board crashed on Monday at Iran's Fath airport, Iran's semi-official Fars news agency reported, saying that there was no immediate report of casualties.

"We don't have clear information about the details of the crash," said the head of Iran's emergency department, Pirhossein Kolivand.

