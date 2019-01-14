Trump's dismal popularity among foreigners may be costing the US billions in exports

President Donald Trump's unpopularity overseas could be lowering American exports by billions of dollars as foreign demand for U.S. goods moves in tandem with international respect for the Oval Office, according to a new study from the University of California, Berkeley.

The study looked at imports and exports data from over 200 countries between 1948 and 2017 along with Gallup approval polling data for the leadership of five exporters by participants in 157 countries between 2006 and 2017.

Andrew Rose, a professor and economist at Berkeley's Haas School of Business Administration, used a total of 6,411 Gallup observations available for the percentages of participants approving and disapproving of the leadership for foreign countries. He supplemented that with surveys from the BBC and the Pew Research Center.

Combining those two datasets, Rose estimates that the roughly 20 percentage point decline in foreign approval of American leadership between 2016 and 2017 lowered American exports by at least $3 billion.

"Countries whose leadership is approved abroad tend to sell more exports, holding all else equal," Rose wrote. So-called soft power — the ability of one country to attract or win over citizens in another — is a significant determinant of export demand.

In other words, countries buy more goods from countries with leaders they respect.