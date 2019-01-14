UnitedHealth shares pop 1% on earnings beat

UnitedHealth shares jumped 1 percent in premarket trading Tuesday after it reported fourth-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations.

Here's UnitedHealth's results vs. what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: $3.28 per share vs. $3.21 per share, forecast by Refinitiv.

Revenue: $58.42 billion vs. $58.01 billion, forecast by Refinitiv.

UnitedHealth expects full-year earnings in the range of $14.40 to $14.70 per share.

UnitedHealth, the nation's largest health insurer, was one of a handful of Dow components trading higher ahead of earnings.

Analysts were watching for any news on the company's acquisition strategy, which has been focused primarily on extending its Optum division's services portfolio.

Wall Street was also expecting an update on the timing of the insurer's acquisition of DaVita Medical Group, a leading independent medical group and a subsidiary of DaVita. The deal was first announced in December 2017.

—CNBC's Bertha Coombs contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.