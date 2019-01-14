White House says Ivanka Trump is not under consideration for World Bank chief but helping search

The White House said Monday that Ivanka Trump, the daughter of President Donald Trump and a senior advisor to him, is not being considered to be the next head of the World Bank.

The White House also said, however, Ivanka is overseeing an internal search for a new Bank chief.

"Secretary Mnunchin and Chief of Staff Mulvaney have asked Ivanka Trump to help manage the U.S. nomination process as she's worked closely with the World Bank's leadership for the past two years – however, reports that she is under consideration are false," White House spokeswoman Jessica Ditto said in a statement.

Last week, The Financial Times reported Ivanka was, among others, being considered for the role. The White House denial was first reported by Politico.

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim announced last week he would resign from his post effective Feb. 1. Kim would be stepping down well before his term ends in 2022. Kim was nominated to his post by former President Barack Obama.

Reuters, citing two people familiar with the announcement, reported that Kim was leaving the World Bank on his own terms and was "not pushed out" by the Trump administration.

