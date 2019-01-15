Amazon has listed its first two job openings for HQ2 in New York

Amazon is now officially hiring for HQ2.

In the last few days, the company has posted its first two job openings explicitly referencing its HQ2 office in New York City. Both positions are for engineering jobs for Intelligent Cloud Control (ICC), a team that helps connect Amazon properties, like Kindle, Amazon Video, and Alexa, according to the job descriptions.

Amazon's HQ2 in New York will be in Long Island City, an industrial area in Queens. The other new headquarters will be located in Crystal City, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. Amazon said it would hire 25,000 people in each HQ2 location over 10 to 12 years. The Crystal City office doesn't have any openings listed yet.

Amazon plans to hire 50 people for the ICC team in New York this year, according to the job posts. The listings are for a front-end engineer and a software development manager.

"Our expansion in HQ2 will allow ICC to meet its ever increasing staffing needs and provide the engineering leadership necessary across all of the other Amazon teams we work with that will also establish a base in HQ2 in the future," the descriptions say.

Hiring in the new locations is expected to be slow in the first few years. In New York, the company has said it plans to add 700 jobs in 2019 and close to 3,000 by 2020. It will reach 25,000 by 2028.