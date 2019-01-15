Asia markets set to trade cautiously following US declines

Asia Pacific markets appear to be set for a cautious trading session on Tuesday amid lingering concerns over an economic slowdown in China, which dampened sentiment at the start of the week after China released trade data.

In Australia, the benchmark ASX 200 was fractionally higher, with the heavily-weighted financial subindex gaining 0.31 percent while the materials sector fell 0.32 percent.

The Australian dollar traded at $0.7196 as of 7:32 a.m. HK/SIN, retreating from levels above $0.72 reached in the previous session.

Nikkei futures pointed to a lower open for the Japanese market, which was set to resume trading after being closed on Monday for a public holiday.

The session in Asia was set to follow declines on Wall Street overnight as the U.S. corporate earnings season kicks off.

In the currency market, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of its peers, traded at 95.585. The Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven asset, fetched 108.22 to t he dollar.

The British pound traded at $1.2878, climbing from levels below $1.2740 in the previous week. Sterling would be a focus for investors as lawmakers vote on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal to leave the European Union. The vote is widely expected to be defeated in parliament Tuesday — still, it could potentially trigger a violent market reaction, according to some analysts.