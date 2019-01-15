UK opposition leader tables no-confidence vote against Theresa May's government

The U.K. opposition leader has tabled a motion of no-confidence in the government following the defeat of Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal.

Speaking after the announcement of the results, Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour party, said the result was a "catastrophic defeat" for the government.

Corbyn further announced that the no-confidence motion will be debated in the House of Commons on Wednesday with a vote reportedly due at around 7 p.m. local time.

May overwhelmingly lost a crucial vote on her Brexit plans in the U.K.'s lower house of parliament on Tuesday evening.