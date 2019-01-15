Delta expects government shutdown to delay launch of new Airbus A220 jets

Federal inspectors furloughed in the partial U.S. government shutdown will likely force Delta Air Lines to delay the launch of its brand-new Airbus A220 planes.

Delta planned to start flying the new jets, aircraft it hopes will attract more high-paying business travelers on board with more spacious cabins, on Jan. 31.

That start date will likely be "pushed back" because of delays in approval from federal inspectors, Delta's CEO Ed Bastian said in a call with analysts on Tuesday.

Bastian said it's losing $25 million a month in revenue due to the shutdown, the longest ever, due to weaker demand as fewer federal employees and contractors travel.