Goldman Sachs predicts no recession in 2019 but sees a 'pretty sharp slowdown'

Goldman Sachs does not foresee any recessions in major economies in 2019 but low profit growth is on the cards in the U.S. and Europe, its chief global equity strategist told CNBC Tuesday.

"It's still our view that we're not headed for recession in any of the major economies," Goldman's Peter Oppenheimer told CNBC's Annette Weisbach at the Goldman Sachs Global Strategy Conference in Frankfurt.

"At the end of last year, there was a particularly sharp downgrade in expectations for the U.S. and while there has been a big tightening of policy and financial conditions in the U.S. … We don't see a recession, but we do see a pretty sharp slowdown," he said, adding that markets had "got too far into pricing a deeper downturn than we expect."

Oppenheimer's comments come after general pessimism among market participants in the U.S. over where the market is heading amid rising interest rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve and geopolitical tensions, especially between the U.S. and China.

A survey of 500 Wall Street wealth managers by Natixis in December showed that the majority felt that the longest bull market in history will come to an end in 2019. Forty-one percent of those surveyed said they would be reducing allocations to U.S. equities.

The growth outlook for 2019 is also beset with trade concerns, a slowdown in China, Brexit and political uncertainty in Europe making forecasts for the global economy tricky.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cited trade tensions when it downgraded its global growth forecast for 2019 last October. The IMF expects global growth of 3.7 percent in 2019, down 0.2 percentage points from an earlier forecast in its bi-annual World Economic Outlook report.