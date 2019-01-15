The government shutdown highlights how few Americans have enough money saved for emergencies

As the partial government shutdown, now the longest in history, drags on, approximately 800,000 federal workers are going without pay. In some cases, government employees and contractors have had to drain their savings, rely on credit cards, or crowdsource funds to make ends meet.

Thousands of people have also filed for unemployment benefits to be able to pay rent or put food on the table. "I need to eat," Will Kohler, a tax examiner for the IRS, told CNBC.

The shutdown has highlighted how few Americans have the kind of savings experts say they need to handle a crisis.

For the country as a whole, the numbers are bleak: Only 29 percent of Americans have enough emergency savings to last more than six months, and just 18 percent have sufficient savings to cover three to five months, a 2018 Bankrate survey found.

That means that less than half of the population is truly prepared for an emergency.

And emergencies tend to happen: About a third, or 34 percent, of American households experienced a major unexpected expense over the past year, according to Bankrate's financial security index survey from January 2018.