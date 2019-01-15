Tech

Inside Huawei's new campus, which is designed to look like a group of European cities and has its own tram system

  • Huawei has built a new campus in Dongguan that is made up of 12 "towns" that are areas with architecture modeled on several European cities.
  • There are towns including Paris and Granada.
  • The nine square kilometer facility can house up to 25,000 employees.

Chinese technology giant Huawei is building a brand new campus designed to look like different places in Europe.

CNBC had a tour of the nine square kilometer site, which can house up to 25,000 employees.

A building on Huawei's roughly nine square kilometer campus located in Dongguan, south China. The buildings on the campus are modelled on architecture from various parts of Europe.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC
The campus is split into "towns," which are areas where employees work. Each town is named after a European city.

There is Granada, a city in the south of Spain.

This building represents the architecture found in Granada in the south of Spain.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC
Other towns include Paris in France, Verona in Italy,and Bruges in Belgium. The campus is still being built. So far eight of the total 12 towns have been built.

These buildings on Huawei's new campus are supposed to represent architecture found in the Czech Republic. This "town" is called "Cesky", a place in the Czech Republic.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC
The campus is located in an area of southern China called Dongguan. It is north of Shenzhen, the location of Huawei's current headquarters.

A fountain in the middle of one of the "towns" on Huawei's brand new campus in Dongguan, south China.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC
Currently, 17,000 employees are located on the campus. There are over 50,000 employees at Huawei's Shenzhen headquarters. Huawei's Dongguan campus is so big that a tram operates to transport employees between different towns.

Huawei's new campus has 12 "towns" which are connected by a tram. Each town can hold around 2,000 people meaning the whole campus can house somewhere between 24,000 and 25,000 people.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC
There's even a bridge that connects the different parts of the campus on different sides of the lake. The bridge is a replica of the Freedom Bridge in Budapest, Hungary.

This bridge is a replica or the Freedom Bridge found in Budapest, Hungary. The tram that runs through the campus crosses this bridge.
Arjun Kharpal | CNBC
It's one of the first times that Huawei has opened its new campus up to foreign media.

