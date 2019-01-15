Cybersecurity

International stock trading scheme hacked into SEC database, Justice Dept. says

  • Federal prosecutors were set to unveil charges against seven individuals Tuesday in an international stock trading scheme that involved hacking into the SEC's corporate filing database.
  • The hacking took place from May to at least October 2016.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in Washington, D.C.

Federal prosecutors are set to unveil charges in an international stock trading scheme that involved hacking into the Securities and Exchange Commission's EDGAR corporate filing system.

The scheme allegedly netted $4.1 million for fraudsters from the U.S., Russia and Ukraine. Using 157 corporate earnings announcements, the group was able to execute trades on material nonpublic information, according to Reuters. Some of those filings were "test filings," which corporations upload to the SEC's website.

A press conference was scheduled for Tuesday morning. The charges are set to be announced by New Jersey U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito alongside the SEC, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service, which investigates financial crimes.

The scheme involves seven individuals and operated from May to at least October 2016. Prosecutors said the traders were part of the same group that previously hacked into newswire services.

In September 2017, SEC chairman Jay Clayton announced the EDGAR database had been hacked in a lengthy statement. The Commission said the database was penetrated in 2016 but the incident wasn't detected until August 2017.

"Cybersecurity is critical to the operations of our markets and the risks are significant and, in many cases, systemic," Mr. Clayton said at the time. "We also must recognize—in both the public and private sectors, including the SEC—that there will be intrusions, and that a key component of cyber risk management is resilience and recovery."

Consolidated Audit Trail fears

Also at the time, the incident sparked fears over the SEC's Consolidated Audit Trail database, known as CAT. The CAT was meant to record every trade and order -- either stock or option -- made in the U.S., with the goal of providing enough data to analyze for detecting market manipulations and other malicious behavior.

Full implementation of the CAT has been plagued by delays, with equities reporting now scheduled to begin in Novembet 2019. The New York Stock Exchange has asked the SEC to consider limiting the amount of data collected by the CAT, which would include data on around 58 billion daily trades, as well as the personal details of individuals making the trades, including their social security numbers and dates of birth.

Check back for more information on this breaking story.

SEC sues traders for hacking Edgar system in 2016
SEC sues traders for hacking Edgar system in 2016   

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...