Morning Brief

JP Morgan misses on earnings | Stocks face pressure | Shutdown enters Day 25

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were higher earlier this morning but came under pressure after Dow stock J.P. Morgan (JPM) reported earnings that missed expectations for the first time in 15 quarters. Heading into Tuesday trading on Wall Street, the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq were riding two session losing streaks and remained in correction territory. Shares of J.P. Morgan were off about 2 percent in market trading. (CNBC)

* Dow component UnitedHealth pops 1% on earnings beat (CNBC)
* Delta's fourth-quarter earnings top Wall Street's expectations (CNBC)

On the data front, the Labor Department releases its December Producer Price Index this morning at 8:30 a.m. ET. At the same time, the New York Fed releases its January Empire State Manufacturing Index. (CNBC)

* Goldman Sachs predicts no recession in 2019 but sees a 'pretty sharp slowdown' (CNBC)

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Kansas City Fed President Esther George, and Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan will all make public appearances today. George is the only 2019 voting member of the FOMC among the three. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

As the government shutdown enters its 25th day, Democrats are unlikely to cave to President Donald Trump's wall demand. That's because a majority of Americans say the president bears more blame for the shutdown. (CNBC)

* Passengers face long lines, closed checkpoints as unpaid TSA screeners call in sick amid shutdown (CNBC)

Trump privately said several times last year that he wanted to withdraw the U.S. from NATO, according to a New York Times report. Many fear NATO could fall apart if the world's largest economy is no longer a member.

CNBC has learned that Republican John Kasich, who is thinking about running for president in 2020, is likely to announce as soon as this week that he will join a major cable news network. He's looking at either CNN or MSNBC.

The U.K. government and EU heads of state have signed off on a preliminary deal on Brexit and now U.K. lawmakers have a "meaningful vote" today to decide whether it can proceed. (CNBC)

Huawei would never allow China's government to access customer data, even if Beijing requested it, the CEO and founder of the company repeatedly emphasized today, amid continued political pressure on the tech giant. (CNBC)

A new study found the ice in Antarctica is melting six times faster than it did just 40 years ago. The author, Eric Rignot, an ice scientist at the University of California–Irvine, said its clear indication of human-caused climate change. (USA Today)

Nissan plans to file a civil suit against ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn to claim for damages resulting from alleged misuse of company funds, according to Reuters, which would add to the high profile executive's legal headaches.

Walt Disney (DIS) may be allowed by the Justice Department to spin off Fox's (FOXA) regional sports networks in order to complete its acquisition of Fox assets, according to the New York Post.

Canadian pot stock Tilray (TLRY) and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), behind lines including Nine West, Jones New York, Prince tennis and Greg Norman golf gear, agreed to a revenue-sharing deal to develop and market consumer cannabis brands around the world. (Press Release)

* Tilray extends gains as July 2018 IPO lock-up expires today (TheStreet.com)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) raised its revenue guidance for the fiscal year ending February 3. The operator of entertainment and dining venues said it is seeing success in driving comparable store sales higher and that its new locations are delivering excellent returns.

Volkswagen (VLKAY) and Ford Motor (F) are set to announce an alliance today at the Detroit auto show that will focus on commercial vehicles and expand into electric and self-driving technology, according to Reuters.

PG&E (PCG) shares continue to be pressured following the utility's announcement Monday that it intended to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Exelixis (EXEL) received FDA approval for its Cabometryx tablets designed to treat patients with a rare form of liver cancer.

Energizer Holdings (ENR) announced preliminary first quarter net sales of about $572 million, above the consensus Refinitiv estimate of $570.7 million but below estimates provided by FactSet. The battery maker is set to release its full quarterly results on February 5.

Intel (INTC) Chief Strategy Officer Aicha Evans is leaving the chip maker to become Chief Executive Officer at autonomous vehicle startup Zoox.

Viacom (VIAB) was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Pivotal Research in a valuation call. Analyst Brian Wieser also increased his price target on the stock to $36 per share from $33.

WATERCOOLER

HBO revealed the premiere date for the final season of "Game of Thrones:" April 14th. The announcement came with a brief tease for the upcoming season featuring three of the Stark children. (The Verge)