JP Morgan misses on earnings | Stocks face pressure | Shutdown enters Day 25

As the government shutdown enters its 25th day, Democrats are unlikely to cave to President Donald Trump's wall demand. That's because a majority of Americans say the president bears more blame for the shutdown. (CNBC)



* Passengers face long lines, closed checkpoints as unpaid TSA screeners call in sick amid shutdown (CNBC)

Trump privately said several times last year that he wanted to withdraw the U.S. from NATO, according to a New York Times report. Many fear NATO could fall apart if the world's largest economy is no longer a member.

CNBC has learned that Republican John Kasich, who is thinking about running for president in 2020, is likely to announce as soon as this week that he will join a major cable news network. He's looking at either CNN or MSNBC.

The U.K. government and EU heads of state have signed off on a preliminary deal on Brexit and now U.K. lawmakers have a "meaningful vote" today to decide whether it can proceed. (CNBC)

Huawei would never allow China's government to access customer data, even if Beijing requested it, the CEO and founder of the company repeatedly emphasized today, amid continued political pressure on the tech giant. (CNBC)

A new study found the ice in Antarctica is melting six times faster than it did just 40 years ago. The author, Eric Rignot, an ice scientist at the University of California–Irvine, said its clear indication of human-caused climate change. (USA Today)

Nissan plans to file a civil suit against ousted chairman Carlos Ghosn to claim for damages resulting from alleged misuse of company funds, according to Reuters, which would add to the high profile executive's legal headaches.

Walt Disney (DIS) may be allowed by the Justice Department to spin off Fox's (FOXA) regional sports networks in order to complete its acquisition of Fox assets, according to the New York Post.

Canadian pot stock Tilray (TLRY) and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), behind lines including Nine West, Jones New York, Prince tennis and Greg Norman golf gear, agreed to a revenue-sharing deal to develop and market consumer cannabis brands around the world. (Press Release)



* Tilray extends gains as July 2018 IPO lock-up expires today (TheStreet.com)