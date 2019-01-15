Nissan challenges Tesla in massive shift to electric with 'complete reinterpretation' of the car

While most of the products debuting at this year's North American International Auto Show give a glimpse of what will be coming to showrooms before the end of the year, Japanese automaker Nissan and its luxury Infiniti brand, are looking a bit further into the future with a pair of radical battery-electric vehicle concepts.

The Nissan IMs and Infiniti QX Inspiration, unveiled in Detroit this week, don't just hint at the broad plans the two marques have to electrify their lineups. The models imagine what Nissan's North American CEO described as a "complete reinterpretation" of how tomorrow's zero-emissions vehicles will be designed and engineered. Among other things, that will allow them to create vastly more roomy interiors by all but eliminating the traditional engine compartment.

"Our strategy with electric vehicles isn't if it will happen, but when it will happen," Nissan North America CEO Denis Le Vot said as he lifted the covers on the IMs concept vehicle during a news conference at the show.

Nissan was the first major automaker to launch a high-volume battery-electric vehicle and, since the Leaf hatchback came to market in 2011, it has become the world's best-selling BEV. It has been losing momentum, however, as competitors like the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt EV have come to market. To kick-start sales, the automaker last week announced it will increase the range of the Leaf by about 50 percent, to 226 miles.