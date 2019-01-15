The California utility getting crushed this week was a favorite of big-name hedge fund managers

PG&E shares fell more than 22 percent Tuesday to around $6.45 per share, one day after it plunged 52 percent to $8.38 per share. It's down more than 70 percent this year alone.

Such a steep decline — while uncommon for any public company — is rare for a utility company, which are often favored by investors for their relative stability during times of economic turmoil.

The necessity of the services and products such utilities provide often grant cautious traders a reliable to hide cash when Wall Street trading become volatile. That may have been the thinking at some of the world's largest hedge funds, many of which purchased a stake in the California company as of the end of the third quarter of 2018.

Hedge fund manager David Tepper added to his stake in Appaloosa in the third quarter, snapping up 2.2 million shares to round out a position of about 4 million. David Shaw's quant fund D. E. Shaw owned 6.7 million by the end of September while Seth Klarman's $30 billion Baupost held nearly 19 million.

It is possible the funds sold stock in PG&E after the end of the third quarter and prior to the start of the Camp Fire. The stock was worth about $46 by the end of September; it was last seen trading at $6.16.

If the above funds had made no adjustments to their equity holdings since the end of September, Appaloosa would be down at least $159 million, D.E. Shaw would be down $266 million and Baupost would be down $757 million.

D.E. Shaw and Baupost declined to comment for this story, while Appaloosa did not respond to CNBC's request for comment. A source familiar with the matter confirmed to CNBC that Klarman has spoken to multiple insurance companies about buying their claims against PG&E, which was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.