Ready, set, file: Everything you need to know about completing your 2018 return

It seems that nothing — not even a federal shutdown — will stop the IRS from kicking off tax season.

The revenue agency has announced filing season would begin on Jan. 28. The IRS also said it would still send refunds to eligible filers amid the shutdown.

Accountants warn this filing season may be a complicated one, especially since the 2018 season marks the first time you'll be filing under the new tax code.

"It's going to be a mess," said Debbie J. Freeman, CPA and director of financial planning at Peak Financial Advisors in Denver. "I'm sure they'll accept the returns, but I don't think it'll go off without some hiccups."

Here's what you need to know to make filing your 2018 taxes a little less painful.