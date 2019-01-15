Silicon Valley dad spends $1,500 a month to rent an apartment for his daughter's 2 cats

Troy Good, 43, is paying $1,500 per month to rent a San Jose apartment for his daughter's cats, Tina and Louise, in a scenario that has been called "peak Silicon Valley."
Good's 18-year-old daughter couldn't bring the cats to live with her in her dorm when she began her freshman year at Azusa Pacific University outside of Los Angeles. But Good didn't want the cats staying in his new apartment, either, because he was concerned they'd gang up on his fiancée's dog.
So instead of putting them up for adoption, Good, a custom furniture designer, came up with another idea. He asked his friend David Callisch if the cats could move into the unoccupied, 400-square-foot studio behind his home, and Callisch, who was about to list the property on Airbnb, agreed.
"Basically I've got two renters that don't have opposable thumbs," Callisch tells the Mercury News. "It's actually great. They're very quiet, obviously. The only problem is they stink up the place."