Silicon Valley dad spends $1,500 a month to rent an apartment for his daughter's 2 cats

Tina and Louise, named after characters on the FOX animated show "Bob's Burgers," don't have a kitchen, but they do have a bathroom, a shower and Apple TV. Of all their amenities, the residents get the most use out of their cat tree.

Callisch and Good come by to feed them, and Good's daughter visits when she's on break. She plans to take them with her back to school once she moves out of the dorms.

The cats might not know it, but their apartment is prime real estate. The Bay Area is one of the most expensive places to live in the U.S. The median home value in San Jose is over $1 million and you need to make about $274,000 a year to afford an "average" home there, according to financial website How Much. If you opt to rent instead of buy, you could spend an average of $2 million over the course of 35 years.

Thanks in part to exorbitant housing costs, 26,000 people were homeless in the Bay Area last year, according to real estate database Zillow.

"While this story is funny," says Jennifer Loving, CEO of Destination Home, a Santa Clara-based organization that seeks to end homelessness, "it really does highlight the tremendous inequity in the Silicon Valley. We have thousands of people on our streets, and we're paying to make sure that our cats have a place to live."

Callisch acknowledges the issue, too, and says he feels bad about having to waste living space on animals. "It's difficult because there is so much homelessness and there's so much disparity in incomes in this Valley, and it's hard," he tells San Francisco Bay-area TV station KPIX. "One person can't solve those problems."

