Snap CFO resigning, company says it will come in near top end of guidance for Q4

Snap chief financial officer Tim Stone is resigning to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a new filing Tuesday that sent the stock tumbling more than 8 percent after hours. Stone's reign lasted less than a year: he joined from Amazon in May 2018, with an annual salary of $500,000, restricted stock units worth $20 million, and 500,000 options to buy additional Snap stock.

Several months after Stone joined, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter cited his hire as one of the factors demonstrating Snap's "increased focus on shareholder value."

Snap's new filing also said that the company would post results that are "slightly favorable" to the top end of its previous guidance when it reports its Q4 earnings on February 5. In its Q3 outlook it expected Q4 revenue between $355 million and $380 million, and adjusted losses between $100 million and $75 million.

Stone's departure follows a string of other top-level exits in the past year, including chief strategy officer Imran Khan in September, and finance head Andrew Vollero and vice president of monetization engineering Stuart Bowers in May.

Here's the text from the filing: