Snap CFO resigning, company says it will come in near top end of guidance for Q4

Snap chief financial officer Tim Stone is resigning to pursue other opportunities, the company said in a new filing Tuesday that sent the stock tumbling more than 8 percent after hours. Stone's reign lasted less than a year: he joined from Amazon in May 2018, with an annual salary of $500,000, restricted stock units worth $20 million, and 500,000 options to buy additional Snap stock.
Several months after Stone joined, Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter cited his hire as one of the factors demonstrating Snap's "increased focus on shareholder value."
Snap's new filing also said that the company would post results that are "slightly favorable" to the top end of its previous guidance when it reports its Q4 earnings on February 5. In its Q3 outlook it expected Q4 revenue between $355 million and $380 million, and adjusted losses between $100 million and $75 million.
Stone's departure follows a string of other top-level exits in the past year, including chief strategy officer Imran Khan in September, and finance head Andrew Vollero and vice president of monetization engineering Stuart Bowers in May.
Here's the text from the filing:
We are finalizing our fourth quarter 2018 financial results and expect to report revenue and Adjusted EBITDA results that are slightly favorable to the top end of our previously reported quarterly guidance ranges for each.
On January 15, 2019, Tim Stone, our Chief Financial Officer and principal financial officer, notified us of his intention to resign to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Stone has confirmed that this transition is not related to any disagreement with us on any matter relating to our accounting, strategy, management, operations, policies, regulatory matters, or practices (financial or otherwise). Mr. Stone's last day has not been determined. Mr. Stone will continue to serve as Chief Financial Officer to assist in the search for a replacement and an effective transition of his duties, including through our scheduled full year 2018 financial results announcement.