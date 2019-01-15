75 percent of the world's high-net-worth individuals live in these 10 countries

The U.S. has the highest number of high-net-worth (HNW) residents in the world. That's according to data firm Wealth-X, which recently released its 2019 Global HNW Analysis. It defines HNW individuals as those with a net worth of $1 million to $30 million — those worth more than $30 million are classified as ultra high net worth (UHNW) and are not represented in this data set.

The population of HNW Americans stood at 8.7 million in 2018, meaning the U.S. accounted for nearly 40 percent of the world's HNW population (22.4 million).

Here are the top 10 HNW countries, which "accounted for 75.2 percent of the global HNW population," Wealth-X reports. "In absolute terms, the top 10 countries added more than 387,000 HNW individuals (up 2.4 percent) compared with 2017, with combined net worth in the countries rising by an annual $1.0 trillion (up 2.4 percent)."

And here's the full breakdown of the top 10 HNW countries, including the change in the HNW population there since the previous year.