75 percent of the world's high-net-worth individuals live in these 10 countries

The U.S. has the highest number of high-net-worth (HNW) residents in the world. That's according to data firm Wealth-X, which recently released its 2019 Global HNW Analysis. It defines HNW individuals as those with a net worth of $1 million to $30 million — those worth more than $30 million are classified as ultra high net worth (UHNW) and are not represented in this data set.

The population of HNW Americans stood at 8.7 million in 2018, meaning the U.S. accounted for nearly 40 percent of the world's HNW population (22.4 million).

Here are the top 10 HNW countries, which "accounted for 75.2 percent of the global HNW population," Wealth-X reports. "In absolute terms, the top 10 countries added more than 387,000 HNW individuals (up 2.4 percent) compared with 2017, with combined net worth in the countries rising by an annual $1.0 trillion (up 2.4 percent)."

And here's the full breakdown of the top 10 HNW countries, including the change in the HNW population there since the previous year.

10. Italy

2018 HNW population: 418,090
Change in population from 2017: 16.6 percent

9. Australia

2018 HNW population: 473,600
Change in population from 2017: 11.9 percent

8. South Korea

2018 HNW population: 476,705
Change in population from 2017: 13 percent

7. Canada

2018 HNW population: 505,010
Change in population from 2017: 9.6 percent

6. France

2018 HNW population: 877,380
Change in population from 2017: 18.6 percent

5. United Kingdom

2018 HNW population: 893,905
Change in population from 2017: 15.6 percent

4. Germany

2018 HNW population: 1.02 million
Change in population from 2017: 18.2 percent

3. Japan

2018 HNW population: 1.62 million
Change in population from 2017: 10.5 percent

2. China

2018 HNW population: 1.88 million
Change in population from 2017: 22.6 percent

1. United States

2018 HNW population: 8.68 million
Change in population from 2017: 7.2 percent

While the U.S. is home to the most HNW individuals by far, it's not the fastest-growing HNW country.

Wealth-X projected global wealth growth over the next five years by looking at current wealth levels, population growth estimates and anticipated future investment opportunities and, according to its findings, the U.S. didn't even crack the top 10 fastest-growing HNW countries.

The countries on track for the fastest growth in their wealthy populations are largely in Africa, Asia and Eastern Europe. Nigeria was the front runner — Wealth-X predicts its HNW population to increase by a compound annual rate of 16.3 percent between now and 2023 — followed by Egypt, Bangladesh, Vietnam and Poland.

Here's the full list of the 10 fastest-growing HNW countries:

Wealth-X

