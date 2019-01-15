UK leader Theresa May suffers resounding defeat on her Brexit divorce deal

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn, said he would now table a motion of no confidence in the government during parliamentary business on Wednesday. Ian Blackford, the leader of the Scottish National Party — which is the third largest party in the parliament — confirmed that it would support Labour's motion.

May's deal with Europe is seen by some as a sell-out to the ideals of Brexit, reducing Britain's influence while staying within many of the EU's rules. And many of those who oppose Brexit didn't like the deal either. They have argued that it will reduce Britain's ease of trade with the world, repel global talent, and increase the cost of living.

The result creates a political vacuum in the Brexit process, with no firm certainty as to what might happen next. Potential outcomes range from a revised attempt by May to force her plan through, a second Brexit referendum or even a General Election. May added on Tuesday evening that she would now make a statement to the Commons on Monday 21 where she is due to present a "plan B" for the exit agreement.

May also confirmed that she would make time to debate Corbyn's no-confidence motion.

"We need to confirm whether the government enjoys the confidence of the house. I believe that it does but given the scale and importance of tonight's result it is right that others have the right to test that question if they wish to do so," she said.

Following the heavy defeat, the pound gyrated briefly below $1.27 before recovering. Sterling had been sitting near session lows at $1.273 prior to the vote.