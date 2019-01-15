Politics

Trump attorney general pick William Barr: Special counsel Robert Mueller would not be 'involved in a witch hunt'

  • President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee William Barr appeared to dismiss one of the president's most consistent attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller: that his probe of Russian election interference is a "witch hunt."
  • "Do you believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt against anybody?" Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Barr.
  • Barr responded directly: "I don't believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt."
William Barr, nominee to be US Attorney General, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 15, 2019.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
William Barr, nominee to be US Attorney General, testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, January 15, 2019.

President Donald Trump's attorney general nominee William Barr appeared to dismiss one of the president's most consistent attacks on special counsel Robert Mueller: that his probe of Russian election interference is a "witch hunt."

Barr, who on Tuesday faced questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearings, was asked by Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., about Trump's characterization of the probe of Russian meddling and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

"Do you believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt against anybody?" Graham asked Barr.

Barr, who had already served as attorney general once before in President George H.W. Bush's administration, responded directly: "I don't believe Mr. Mueller would be involved in a witch hunt."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.