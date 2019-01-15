The fast food fiesta resulted in much trolling of Trump on Twitter.

Others defended the menu.

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted that, within an hour, all the food was devoured. He declared the athletes as "great guys and big eaters!"

Trump himself is a fast food lover. While campaigning for the presidency, he reportedly regularly ordered a McDonald's dinner of "two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish and a chocolate malted," according to the book "Let Trump Be Trump" by Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie. In the past, he's also tweeted photos of himself eating Kentucky Fried Chicken.

And whatever you think of Trump's choices, he is not the only successful person to live on fast food.

Billionaire investor Warren Buffett eats McDonald's every day. Despite his billionaire status, Buffett never spends more than $3.17 on breakfast, he explains in his HBO documentary "Becoming Warren Buffett." In the documentary, he says that on his way to work each morning, he picks up a sausage, egg and cheese sandwich or a bacon, egg and cheese biscuit.

"When I'm not feeling quite so prosperous, I might go with the $2.61, which is two sausage patties, and then I put them together and pour myself a Coke," he tells director Peter Kunhardt in the documentary.

Buffett's buddy, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, is also a fan of McDonald's and opts for cheeseburgers and Diet Coke, according to Joe Cerrell, the managing director of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

"If you get the lunchtime slot with Bill, you're eating burgers. Someone will always be sent to get bags of McDonald's. I don't think Melinda lets him have them at home," Cerrell told The Telegraph in 2016.

Even Trump's political rival, Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the House of Representatives, indulges in junk food: She told to Food & Wine in 2014 that she consumes ice cream every morning for breakfast, likening it to a cup of coffee.

"I've been eating dark chocolate ice cream for breakfast for as long as I can remember. I don't see it as different from having a cup of coffee," Pelosi told Food & Wine. "The flavors keep getting darker and darker, which I love. Double Rainbow has one called Ultra Chocolate; you can just imagine how delicious that is. And Three Twins, I like their Bittersweet Chocolate. Sugar cones are my thing."

