United shares jump as airline's fourth-quarter revenue, profit beat estimates

United Continental Holdings posted stronger revenue and profits than Wall Street expected in the fourth-quarter, while issuing a sunny outlook for earnings growth in 2019.

The company's shares jumped by nearly 6 percent after the markets closed Tuesday.

The parent company of United Airlines said revenue in the last three months of 2018 were $10.49 billion, higher than the $10.34 billion analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting. Net income, however, fell 20 percent from a year earlier to $462 million, as costs rose. United said its fuel bill in the fourth quarter was 27 percent higher than a year earlier.

Its per-share earnings in the quarter were $2.41 on an adjusted basis, compared with the $2.04 that was expected.

United's unit revenue, a measure of how much an airline makes for each seat it flies a mile, rose 5 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, at the high end of the company's estimate.

United executives will hold a call with analysts at 10:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday.