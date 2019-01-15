US Trade Rep Lighthizer saw little progress in last week's China trade talks, Sen Grassley says

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer saw little progress on key issues in last week's talks aimed at settling the ongoing trade dispute between the United States and China, according to Sen. Chuck Grassley.

The Iowa Republican says Lighthizer believes negotiators made little headway in resolving structural issues and intellectual property protections at the heart of the dispute.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up a 100-point gain following Grassley's comments, reported by Reuters.

Chinese officials are due to visit Washington for further trade talks in a couple of weeks, Grassley said.

Washington and Beijing reached a truce last month that prevented the two countries from increasing tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of one another's goods after Jan. 1. The agreement lasts for 90 days, after which a 10-percent tariff on $200 billion in Chinese imports will increase to 25 percent if no deal is reached.

U.S. negotiators traveled to Beijing last week to lay the groundwork for a long-term deal. The talks, originally scheduled for two days, stretched into a third day, a development that was generally seen as a positive sign of progress.

