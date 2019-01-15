Thousands of business, political and cultural leaders from all over the world will return to the snowy mountains of Davos, Switzerland next week to discuss the latest global issues.

The main theme of this year's World Economic Forum (WEF) is "Globalization 4.0: Shaping a New Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution."

The annual gathering of the rich and powerful is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, January 22, and end on Friday, January 25.

CNBC takes a look at some of the most prominent leaders expected to make an appearance.