Bogle changed investing forever with index funds, but wasn't always happy about it

"If a statue is ever erected to honor the person who has done the most for American investors, the hands-down choice should be Jack Bogle"

So-called passive funds now hold nearly $7 trillion in assets and are catching up to the $11 trillion in active strategies.

But Bogle hadn't been thrilled with the way the market adapted his idea.

When he put together the First Index Investment Trust, it was a mutual fund, which prices at the end of the day and cannot be traded during normal market hours. What has happened to passive investing since has been quite a big difference.

Close to half the passive space is now occupied by exchange-traded funds — ETFs, as they are known, which still mostly track indexes and carry much lower fees than most mutual funds. But they're set apart by investors' ability to trade them through the day, making them subject to the vagaries of intermarket moves and potential liquidity issues.

Bogle hated the idea.

He loathed it so much that he called people who dabble in ETFs "fruitcakes, nut cases and lunatic fringe."

Eventually, the Vanguard Group, which Bogle founded, would cave and join the ETF craze after Bogle no longer had a leading role in the organization. Today, Vanguard's $4.4 trillion in fund assets consists of $887 billion in ETFs, second in the $3.6 trillion industry only to BlackRock.